Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Update

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

