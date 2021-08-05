Psyched Wellness (CNSX:FIOR) PT Lowered to $0.28

Psyched Wellness (CNSX:FIOR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Fundamental Research to $0.28 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

