PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 9.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.85. 16,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,033,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,229,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.