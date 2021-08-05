PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $586,809.96 and $1,132.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.42 or 1.00124778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00031585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.