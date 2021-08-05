PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.47 and last traded at $110.33. Approximately 17,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 837,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in PVH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PVH by 13.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

