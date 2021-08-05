Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Hits $53,846.15

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $53,846.15 and approximately $4,637.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003905 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.