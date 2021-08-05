Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

