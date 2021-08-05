Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zillow Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

ZG opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 690.23, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $6,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

