Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.11.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

