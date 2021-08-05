Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Issued By B. Riley

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

