Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.25 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

NOC stock opened at $357.25 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

