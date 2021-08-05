Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

