Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $3,105,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

