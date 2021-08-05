Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Level One Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.