Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Decreased by Analyst

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

LDI stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

