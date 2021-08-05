Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lowered by Analyst

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SI-BONE in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $25.31 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $830.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

