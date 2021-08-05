Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Reduced by KeyCorp

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $439.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $373.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.94. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

