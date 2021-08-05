Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.66.

TSE T opened at C$28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.71.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

