Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Titan International stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $493.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 269,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

