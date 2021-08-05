Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARCC opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.