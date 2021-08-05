Q3 Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF accounts for 2.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 2.14% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTH stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,821. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $141.90 and a twelve month high of $180.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72.

