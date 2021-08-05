Q3 Asset Management Invests $278,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $63,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $190.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

