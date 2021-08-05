Q3 Asset Management Invests $916,000 in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.29. 68,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

