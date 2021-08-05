Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for OneWater Marine Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for OneWater Marine in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%.

ONEW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,599 shares of company stock worth $3,643,104. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.