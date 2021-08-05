Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Griffon Co. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Griffon in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

