Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.61.

QSR opened at C$82.00 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$81.62. The firm has a market cap of C$25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.78%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

