Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut by Truist Securiti

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of trivago in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRVG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.79.

TRVG stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

