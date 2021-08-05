Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Lowered by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

