Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.23.

QRVO stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.75. 14,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60. Qorvo has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

