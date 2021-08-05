Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-4.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20-12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.320-$4.680 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,056. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

