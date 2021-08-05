Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $442,663.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00060886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00943389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00096383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044111 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

