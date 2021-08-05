Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,403. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,150. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.