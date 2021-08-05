Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires $24,600.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 6,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,025. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. Research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUMU. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Qumu by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qumu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

