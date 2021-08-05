Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.04. Radius Health shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.