Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.05. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

