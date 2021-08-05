Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

RMBS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.