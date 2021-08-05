Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

