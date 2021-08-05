Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,688. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

