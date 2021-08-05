Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.69.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $116.46 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

