Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

