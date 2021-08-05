Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.
Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
