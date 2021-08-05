Raven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $1,817.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00101038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,870.51 or 1.00030780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00832194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

