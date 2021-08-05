Raymond James Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $122.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $101.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $2,258,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 348,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.