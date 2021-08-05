Raymond James Raises Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $29.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of CSWC opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 103.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

