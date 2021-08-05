Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:CXB traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 338,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,769. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$103.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.