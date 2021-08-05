Raymond James Reiterates C$21.75 Price Target for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a C$21.75 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.23.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.95. 151,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$21.57.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

