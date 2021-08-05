Raymond James Trims Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Target Price to $32.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.