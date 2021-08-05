Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.53 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

