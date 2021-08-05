Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.46.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $490.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

