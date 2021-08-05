Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,625,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

