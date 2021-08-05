Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Nielsen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nielsen by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

